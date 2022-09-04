MS Dhoni to Lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, Confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Legendary India wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings once again in IPL 2023 confirmed by the franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan. The four-time champions had a poor season in IPL 2022 where Ravindra Jadeja started the season as skipper but relinquished the captaincy midway as Dhoni took the charge back but they finished at the ninth spot on the points table.

As per a report in Insidesport Viswanathan has confirmed that Dhoni will continue as CSK captain for another season.

After announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni was last seen in action during the 15th edition of IPL earlier this year. Meanwhile, he already announced himself that he will return to play for Chennai next season. Speaking at the toss of CSK’s final game in the 2022 edition of IPL, Dhoni said, “Definitely, because it will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai. Won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans.”

While Dhoni celebrated his 41st birthday in the UK this year, where India cricketer Rishabh Pant was also present. While, on his birthday eve, he was spotted attending the Wimbledon Quarterfinal match between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz.

The legendary cricketer was also present in the stands for India vs England limited-overs matches. Former India batter Suresh Raina caught up with Dhoni during the second ODI match between India and England at Lord’s. The two batters shared several match-winning partnerships for India during their playing days. Interestingly the duo retirement announced retirement from international cricket the same day on 15 August 2020. They shared a great camaraderie off the field as both of them also played for the same franchise – Chennai Super Kings for a long period of time.



However, CSK released Raina before IPL 2022 and the southpaw remained unsold in the auction.

Meanwhile, a number of CSK fans were left shocked when they realized that Jadeja has removed all posts featuring the IPL franchise from Instagram. The relationship between the two has been rocky since Jadeja stepped down from the position of captain last season.

However, CSK came out yet again defending the flamboyant all-rounder, saying that all is well.

“See, this is a personal call by him. We are not aware of such kinds of incidents from our side. All OK. Nothing is wrong,” a CSK official told news agency ANI.

