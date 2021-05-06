MS Dhoni to Take Last Flight to Ranchi When All His CSK Teammates Reach Their Home Safe and Secure: Report

Chennai Super Kings skipper and former India captain MS Dhoni has assured his players that he would be the last person to leave the CSK camp as he would be overseeing that each and every one of his colleagues have left for home safely and securely. ‘Mahi bhai’ as he is known in his team told his players on a video chat that since the IPL was happening in India, foreigners must leave first and then the domestic players should think of leaving, meanwhile he will be the last person to leave, concludes a report in The Indian Express.

“Mahibhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow when everyone reaches their home safe and secure,” a member of CSK told The Indian Express. CSK has organised a charter flight to ferry its players from Mumbai. A ten-seater aircraft took some of its players to Mumbai and Rajkot in the morning. Later in the evening another flight was arranged to take players to Bangalore and Chennai. Dhoni will leave for his hometown Ranchi on Thursday evening.

Only Mumbai Indians will be sending their overseas players by chartered flights. These flights will be leaving for New Zealand, West Indies via South Africa. According to Cricbuzz, they have invited other overseas players to join them. Mumbai Indians has a sizable population of Kiwi cricketers this includes Trent Boult, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Shane Bond and they are likely to be joined by other Kiwi cricketers from other teams. Meanwhile one aircraft will take off for Trinidad (where Kieron Pollard lives). It will travel to West Indies via Johannesburg in South Africa where they will offload a number of South African cricketers-Quinton de Kock and Marco Jansen. This flight will leave in the next 24 to 48 hours.

