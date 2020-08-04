Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

MS Dhoni Told me 'Selectors Not Looking at You for 2019 World Cup', Reveals Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has been a stalwart for India in white-ball cricket. He had major contributions in India winning the T20 World Cup in 2007, and then was also the Man of the Series for 2011 World Cup. In an interview with News18 he revealed that it was Virat Kohli who backed him till the very end, but former skipper MS Dhoni showed him the real picture and said that he wasn't in the scheme of things for 2019 World Cup.

Cricketnext Staff |August 4, 2020, 8:52 AM IST
2017 West Indies series was the last time Yuvraj had played for India, and last year during the World Cup, he announced his retirement. Also in 2017, he had made a comeback into international cricket, and scored a 150 against England in Cuttack. Later that year, he scored a fifty in the Champions Trophy too, but such performances were few and scanty.

“When I made my comeback, Virat Kohli supported me. Had he not backed me then I wouldn’t have made a comeback. But then it was Dhoni who showed me the correct picture about the 2019 World Cup that selectors are not looking at you,” Yuvraj said. “He showed me the real picture. He gave me clarity. He did as much as he could.”

“Till the 2011 World Cup, MS had a lot of confidence in me and used to tell me that ‘you are my main player’,” Yuvraj said. “But after coming back from illness the game changed and a lot of changes happened in the team. So as far as the 2015 World Cup is concerned, you can’t really pinpoint at something. So this is a very personal call.

“So I understood that as a captain sometimes you can’t justify everything because at the end of the day you have to see how the country performs.”

