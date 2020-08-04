MS Dhoni Told me 'Selectors Not Looking at You for 2019 World Cup', Reveals Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh has been a stalwart for India in white-ball cricket. He had major contributions in India winning the T20 World Cup in 2007, and then was also the Man of the Series for 2011 World Cup. In an interview with News18 he revealed that it was Virat Kohli who backed him till the very end, but former skipper MS Dhoni showed him the real picture and said that he wasn't in the scheme of things for 2019 World Cup.
MS Dhoni Told me 'Selectors Not Looking at You for 2019 World Cup', Reveals Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh has been a stalwart for India in white-ball cricket. He had major contributions in India winning the T20 World Cup in 2007, and then was also the Man of the Series for 2011 World Cup. In an interview with News18 he revealed that it was Virat Kohli who backed him till the very end, but former skipper MS Dhoni showed him the real picture and said that he wasn't in the scheme of things for 2019 World Cup.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings