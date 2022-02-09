MS Dhoni Tries His Hand at Tennis And Shooting Ahead of IPL Mega Auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is relaxing and enjoy his time playing different sports ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction set to be held this weekend in Bengaluru. Dhoni, who was in Chennai last week to take part in his franchise’s preparations of the two-day event, is back in his hometown Ranchi.

In clips shared by his Sumeet Kumar Bajaj on his Instagram handle, the legendary captain could be seen trying his hands at tennis He also took part in a game of badminton and even turned marksman. He donned a black t-shirt and teamed it up with green pants and white sneakers.

Watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Kumar Bajaj (@bajaj.sumeetkumar)

In another clip shared by Sumeet, Dhoni was seen at a shooting range, timing a few shots. He sported a light blue jersey which looks like the old Indian cricket team’s gear. Sumeet often shares snaps of the cricket stalwart enjoying his time away from the cricket field, either by giving autographs on bats or sweating out on the tennis court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Kumar Bajaj (@bajaj.sumeetkumar)

Dhoni has retired from international cricket but continues to be a regular presence in IPL and will be part of CSK’s latest campaign as they build a new squad to defend their title.

His form, however, has been a bit dodgy for some time now, and there were doubts whether the Chennai-based franchise will retain the cricketer or not.

Putting an end to all speculations, CSK retained Dhoni for 12 crores, along with Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali. As far as CSK’s auction budget is concerned, they have already spent 42 crores and are currently left with 48 crores for getting in 21 more players at the IPL mega auction.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here