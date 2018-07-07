Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
MS Dhoni Turns 37, Celebrates Birthday With Family and Teammates

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 7, 2018, 11:37 AM IST
Twitter/ Team MS Dhoni#Dhoni

MS Dhoni turned 37 on Saturday and wishes have poured in from all corners for the former India skipper. Often hailed as India’s best limited-overs player, Dhoni celebrated his birthday alongside his family and teammates.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Dhoni is seen blowing candles and cutting the cake with his family and the Indian team. It is followed by the team’s ‘cake smearing’ ritual. Even Virat Kohli was spotted with his wife Anushka Sharma on the occasion.




India all-rounder Suresh Raina, who is making a comeback in the team, shared photos from the birthday celebrations on Twitter.



Other notable names to have wished Dhoni were Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Pragyan Ojha.










Though India lost the second T20I against England in Cardiff by five wickets, Team India ensured it was a memorable day for Dhoni. In fact this was his 500th international match. Dhoni is now only the third Indian player to achieve that record after Sachin Tendulkar (664) and Rahul Dravid (509) and ninth overall. He chipped in with a crucial 32 from 24 balls and took India’s score 148/5. Dhoni’s innings included five fours with a strike rate of 133.33.

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh. Since then he has appeared in 317 ODIs, 90 Tests and 92 T20Is. He is also only captain in the world to have won three ICC trophies —World T20 in 2007, ICC World Cup in 2011 and 2013 Champions Trophy.

