MS Dhoni Turns 37, Celebrates Birthday With Family and Teammates

Twitter/ Team MS Dhoni#Dhoni

Happy birthday to the legend @msdhoni. There can be nobody like you. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/gMDepTPN3l — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2018

Happy birthday. May every dream of yours set your life on fire, brightening up today, your special day, and every other day of the year.🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂@circleofcricket @DelhiDaredevils @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/oBwZ8Ykbcb — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) July 7, 2018

Many happy returns of the day @msdhoni bhai. May you continue to inspire the nation. God bless! #HappyBirthdayMSD — Prragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 7, 2018

Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai!😊

May your birthday be as wonderful as you are!🎂

Have a great one! 🎉 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/d8qDW0d0Me — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 7, 2018

First Published: July 7, 2018, 11:37 AM IST