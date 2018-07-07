MS Dhoni Turns 37, Celebrates Birthday With Family and Teammates

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Dhoni is seen blowing candles and cutting the cake with his family and the Indian team. It is followed by the team’s ‘cake smearing’ ritual. Even Virat Kohli was spotted with his wife Anushka Sharma on the occasion.
Birthday Celebrations Video of #Thala 💕🎂🎊. Thanks for the video #ChinnaThala @ImRaina#WhistlePodu #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/ulixHJY6Hi— MS Dhoni Fans #Dhoni (@msdfansofficial) July 7, 2018
India all-rounder Suresh Raina, who is making a comeback in the team, shared photos from the birthday celebrations on Twitter.
Happy birthday to the legend @msdhoni. There can be nobody like you. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/gMDepTPN3l— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2018
Other notable names to have wished Dhoni were Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Pragyan Ojha.
Happy birthday. May every dream of yours set your life on fire, brightening up today, your special day, and every other day of the year.🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂@circleofcricket @DelhiDaredevils @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/oBwZ8Ykbcb— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) July 7, 2018
Many happy returns of the day @msdhoni bhai. May you continue to inspire the nation. God bless! #HappyBirthdayMSD— Prragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 7, 2018
Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai!😊— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 7, 2018
May your birthday be as wonderful as you are!🎂
Have a great one! 🎉 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/d8qDW0d0Me
Though India lost the second T20I against England in Cardiff by five wickets, Team India ensured it was a memorable day for Dhoni. In fact this was his 500th international match. Dhoni is now only the third Indian player to achieve that record after Sachin Tendulkar (664) and Rahul Dravid (509) and ninth overall. He chipped in with a crucial 32 from 24 balls and took India’s score 148/5. Dhoni’s innings included five fours with a strike rate of 133.33.
Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh. Since then he has appeared in 317 ODIs, 90 Tests and 92 T20Is. He is also only captain in the world to have won three ICC trophies —World T20 in 2007, ICC World Cup in 2011 and 2013 Champions Trophy.
First Published: July 7, 2018, 11:37 AM IST