MS Dhoni turns 40: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Others Wish the Former Skipper on the Special Day

One of the greatest captains in the history of Indian cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is ringing in midnight for his 40th birthday today, on July 7. Wishes are in order for the legendary player, since midnight. Fans, friends, eminent personalities, former and current members of the cricket fraternity have flooded the internet with the warmest greetings for Dhoni. Former teammate, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is leading the wishes for Captain Cool today. As the clock struck 12, the Gujarat-born player shared a candid photo with the former skipper. The picture shows both the players dressed in the Indian jersey, happily smiling and waving. While sharing the post dedicated to Dhoni’s birthday, Pandya wrote, “To my forever love and my greatest friend, happy birthday Mahi bhai. Only love for you.”

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished Dhoni on the occasion by posting a special picture on Twitter. Calling the legend “skip,"Kohli wished MSD a happy birthday.

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar picked a very special moment to celebrate the occasion. He shared an emotional capture after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. Along with the photo, the Master Blaster penned a note that read, “A colleague, captain & friend!Happy Birthday, Mahi. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of joy and good health.”

Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate, Suresh Raina compiled a few special moments from the field with the Ranchi born superstar. “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Dhoni. You have been a friend, brother and a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health and a long life! Thank you for being an iconic player and a great leader.”

Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni ❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/qeLExrMonJ— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2021

Virender Sehwag, Krunal Pandya, Ishant Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal also wished MSD on this special day.

Mahendra - meaning Lord of the Sky.Certainly pleased the skies with his big hitting when he bust onto the scene and then by earning the love of so many people on earth pleased the earth as well. Once in a generation player , #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/COuu9X2s6L— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2021

It’s a feeling that will always ignite when your around me… salute to the legend. Happy birthday Mahi bhai ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/xebk2swwSH— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) July 7, 2021

Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on August 15, 2020. Millions, across borders, paid tribute to him and thanked him for his contribution to the sport and the legacy he had left behind. Dhoni will be seen in action when the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes in the UAE, starting September 19.

