MS Dhoni Undergoes Knee Treatment by Ayurvedic Doctor For INR 40

Former India captain Mahendra Singh is undergoing knee treatment by an Ayurvedic doctor. Dhoni, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in IPL, explored several options before rooting for Ayurvedic treatment. The reports suggested that he has been charged INR 40 by doctor Vandan Singh Khervar for his treatment.

The Ayurvedic doctor lives in the forested area of Lapung, which is nearly 70 km from Ranchi as per reported by Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar.

Khervar said that he was not aware of the legendary cricketer visiting him for the treatment and it was his neighbours who told him that Dhoni is looking for him.

The doctor further said that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper visits him like a normal patient but fans have started gathering near his home to catch Dhoni’s glimpse which is the reason why they have found a new way to provide him with the medicines.

“Dhoni comes like a normal patient without any pomp. He has no pride in being a celebrity. However, now every four days, the news of Dhoni’s arrival gathers his fans here. So now he sits in his car while his medicine is administered to him,” Khervar told IANS.

The 40-year-old played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 where his team failed to reach the playoffs stage for the second time in the tournament’s history. However, Dhoni announced that he will return to play IPL next year too in CSK’s colours.

Recently, Dhoni attended the silver jubilee of the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) as chief guest. During the event, the former India skipper said that cricketers should be proud of representing their district as it is the stepping stone to the higher level.

“It is the first time I am part of a celebration where we are celebrating the success of a district association. I would also like to thank my district cricket association back home (Ranchi). Cricketers should be proud of representing their district. I am proud of the fact that I got the chance to represent my country, but it wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t played for my district or school,” Dhoni said.

