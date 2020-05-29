MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma All Make Ian Bishop's ODI Team of the Last Decade

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop was recently asked to name his ODI XI of the decade and his team consisted of three current Indian cricketers.
Bishop, who revealed his choices in conversation with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, named Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in his star-studded XI.
“I have got Rohit Sharma there because he has got a great few years and I don’t use the word great loosely,” Bishop said.
“His record speaks for itself,” Bishop said of picking Kohli. Interestingly enough, he didn't pick Kohli as captain of the side. Rather, that honour went to the man under whose leadership India won the 2011 World Cup.
“My keeper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. That could be debated but his ability to finish games in the prime of his career, his leadership, keeping skills, strike rate and all of that,” Bishop said when choosing the 37-year old.
Interestingly, Bishop left out another influential member of the current Indian set-up in Jasprit Bumrah, preferring fellow Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga in his place.
However, Bishop was full of praise for the lanky speedster in another similar chat where he described him as a 'generational talent'.
"I grew up on the history of the game and coming through, I had this whole concept of a fast bowler as someone with a long flowing run; someone like Wes Hall, Sir Richard Hadlee, Denniss Lillee, the Marshalls, the Holdings, so on and so forth. And Jasprit is exactly the opposite: it is a stuttering, short run," Bishop had said.
"Until today, I'm amazed as to where the pace comes from. And he has got a serious skill set. The way he swung the ball in the Caribbean, for example, and the way he can up his pace and still apply control to it.
"And then when I hear him speak about the game and break the game down, there I see a generational talent. Once he can stay fit, he is an entire package."
Bishop's ODI XI of the last decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ross Taylor, Shakib-al-Hasan, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan.
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma All Make Ian Bishop's ODI Team of the Last Decade
