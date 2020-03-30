Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

MS Dhoni Was Focused on Getting Ready for IPL: Lakshmipathy Balaji

"Dhoni was focussed on getting ready for the IPL. He is that kind of a person who always takes it one moment at a time."

IANS |March 30, 2020, 3:10 PM IST
MS Dhoni Was Focused on Getting Ready for IPL: Lakshmipathy Balaji

The outbreak of the coronavirus saw the Chennai Super Kings training camp being called off and skipper M.S. Dhoni returning home from Chennai. But CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji said that the former India skipper looked very intense during his training sessions even though he was making a return to competitive cricket post a sabbatical.

"Dhoni was looking good, fit. He focused on training just like he always does and was as normal as he has always been. He trained like the way he did last year or 2 years ago. There is nothing that changes when it comes to his preparation. His routine, his mindset, everything is the same," Balaji told indiatoday.in.

"Dhoni was focussed on getting ready for the IPL. He is that kind of a person who always takes it one moment at a time."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. This has put the fate of the Indian Premier League also hanging in the balance.

While the BCCI is confident that they can pull off the league even if it starts from the first week of May, an important area of concern will be the entry of the foreign players as visa restrictions need to be removed first.

The Sports Ministry has made it clear that the fate of the 13th edition of the IPL can be decided only after the government comes out with a fresh advisory after April 15, keeping in mind the situation with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

India's limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma recently said that even though he was looking at the IPL to make a return to competitive cricket, he is happy to wait for till coronavirus outbreak is put under control as safety of human life is priority.

