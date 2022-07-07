MS Dhoni Watches Rafael Nadal Play at Wimbledon on Birthday Eve

On his birthday eve, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni was spotted attending the Wimbledon Quarterfinal match between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz. Dhoni, who is celebrating his 41st birthday today, can be seen posing for a selfie with friends as he looks ravishing in a blue blazer and stylish sunglasses. The photo was also shared on Twitter by the official page of Wimbledon with a caption that read, “An Indian icon watching on IN (Indian flag icon).” The picture was previously posted online by Chennai Super Kings.

The quarter-final game went for over 4 hours and 20 minutes with Nadal registering a 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) win over Fritz. While initially, the game appeared to be slipping away from Nadal, the 22-time Grand-slam champion made a strong come to advance his way into the semi-finals of the tournament.

Dhoni kick-started his birthday with family and friends in London. Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was spotted at the mid-night birthday celebrations.

After announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni was last seen in action during the 15th edition of IPL earlier this year. The Ranchi-born, who had captained CSK since the inception of IPL, quit his leadership role to pass the baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

However, as Chennai struggled to get momentum in the tournament, Jadeja stepped down to make way for Dhoni’s return. The defending champions eventually failed to qualify for the playoff and finished at number 9 on the points table.

Amidst the speculation of his retirement from IPL after the early ouster of CSK from the IPL, Dhoni hinted at playing the next season in front of the Chennai crowd. Speaking at the toss of CSK’s final game in the 2022 edition of IPL, Dhoni said, “Definitely, because it will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai. Won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans.”

One of the most decorated captains in the history of the game, Dhoni has the distinction of winning both the 50-over and 20-over World Cups as a captain. He led India to the title of the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 and nearly four years later in 2011, won the 50-over World Cup at home.

