MS Dhoni Wears Number 7 Team India Retro Jersey - See Pics

Missing MS Dhoni in India blues? Especially in the retro jersey? Worry not, the former India captain had a shoot done wearing the No. 7 Indian blue jersey, giving fans plenty of reason to go crazy. Director Farah Khan shared a picture with Dhoni, captioning it:

“Directed @mahi7781 for an ad today .. What an amazing guy.. so punctual, so down to earth, took pics with everyone frm clients to spotboys with a smile..im a fan now"

See pics:

Earlier, MS Dhoni was spotted on a football pitch in the all-stars football practice match in Bandra, Mumbai along with Shreyas Iyer.

In a photograph shared by Iyer, Iyer could be seen running forward with the ball as Dhoni and television actor Karan Wahi look at him from behind. Ranveer Singh was also spotted.

The fans of Dhoni, who bid adieu to international cricket last year, were pleased to see their favourite star back in action albeit playing football rather the cricket. And soon, the comment section of the post was filled with ‘Mahi, Mahi’ comments.

“There is MS Dhoni in the background,” wrote a user along with several ‘smiling face with heart eye’ emojis.

“Are you with MSD?” asked another follower.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will return to competitive cricket during the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which will kick off on August 19 and will conclude on October 15. In the league’s second leg, 31 games will be played in 27 days in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the first phase of the marquee event, Dhoni was seen leading his troops from the front as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) consolidated its spot in the first halves of the points table.

