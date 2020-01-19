Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

MS Dhoni Will be Retained by Chennai Super Kings in 2021: N Srinivasan

One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to two world titles — the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

PTI |January 19, 2020, 1:12 PM IST
MS Dhoni “will be retained” by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2021 IPL auction irrespective of whether he plays for India again or not, asserted former BCCI president N Srinivasan.

The lack of a BCCI central contract for the two-time former World Cup winning captain has sparked fresh rumours about his retirement but Srinivasan, who is the vice-president and managing director of Indian Cements, owners of CSK, made it clear that Dhoni will continue to play for his franchise.

“People keep saying when will he... how long will he play, etc. He will play. I can assure you. He will play this year. Next year he will go (to) the auction; he will be retained. So there is no doubt in anybody’s mind,” Srinivasan said at an India Cements event.

Dhoni has been part of CSK since the IPL’s inaugural edition in 2008 and apart from the two seasons when the franchise was suspended, the wicket-keeper batsman has led the team admirably, guiding it to three titles.

Dhoni recently returned to training, batting fluently in the Jharkhand team nets. He was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore as annual retainership, until last year.

One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to two world titles — the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

He has played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20 Internationals for India, accumulating over 17,000 runs and effecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.

