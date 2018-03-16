Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 16, 2018, 11:35 AM IST
MS Dhoni Will Give You Challenges and Freedom to Evolve: L Balaji

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (Getty Images)

Over the last decade, bowlers in Indian cricket have benefited a great deal from the leadership qualities of the former India captain MS Dhoni. And outside of the Indian team, the likes of Manpreet Gony, Sudeep Tyagi, Mohit Sharma with the Chennai Super Kings to name a few have enjoyed having Dhoni as the keeper they bowl to.

CSK who are returning to the IPL after completing their two year suspension spell, have of course retained Dhoni for the upcoming edition of the tournament. CSK’s bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji believes that a bowler’s evolution under Dhoni is like that of a person learning to swim on their own after being pushed into the water by the coach.

"Dhoni doesn't involve much and only when a bowler is really thrown into a corner he takes over. He will give you challenges and let you be in your space to understand them. He will not compel a bowler to do something which is not the bowler's style. That I have experienced as a player. On the field, you will be handled by one of the greatest captains. Dhoni will give you the freedom. Apart from that, you will learn to swim on your own under Dhoni's leadership," Balaji said told the Times of India.

The Chennai Super Kings’ pace battery is full of young players such as Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi and Mark Wood to name a few. Former cricket S Badrinath also praised Dhoni, when he said that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if more of the like of Gony and Mohit Sharma evolve.

"MS has the capabilities to produce (talented) cricketers. Someone like a Gony or Mohit, they went on to become the cricketers they were and it was MS who produced such cricketers. I wouldn't be surprised if MS produces such cricketers again. He analyses and assigns them specific roles and that is what makes MS standout as a leader. He identifies these cricketers, persists with them and ends up producing them," Badrinath to ToI during a Star Sports event.

Also adding his bit of praise to the legend Dhoni was India cricketer Ambati Rayudu who will turn out for CSK for the first time in the IPL.

Rayudu said, "He has been successful and won two World Cups for India. What more can a captain do. I think he has a knack of picking players and keeping the dressing room atmosphere really conducive to play good cricket. He is a born leader and has it in him naturally."

