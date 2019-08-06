starts in
days hours mins

MS Dhoni Wins Hearts with Singing Skills

IANS |August 6, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
MS Dhoni Wins Hearts with Singing Skills

Former Indian captain M.S. Dhoni is busy performing his military duty in Jammu and Kashmir. And after he was seen playing volleyball with members of his Territorial Army battalion and polishing shoes, another video is making rounds on social media where the 38-year-old, while donning the uniform, is seen humming the lyrics of the famous Bollywood song "main pal do pal ka shayar hun" from the movie "Kabhi Kabhie".

Dhoni started serving his regiment from July 30. "Lt. Col Dhoni arrived here today and has joined his unit," one of the officials had said last Tuesday.

He will be staying with his 106 TA Battalion (Para) till August 15 and has undertaken duties of patrolling, guarding and post duties with the troops.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has taken a two-month break from the Indian team and was therefore not included in the squad for the ongoing West Indies tour. Virat Kohli and boys have taken a 2-0 lead in the three match T20I series with the last game set to be played on Tuesday.

MS DhoniOff The Field

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more