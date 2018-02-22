Mahi Woke Up in the Last 5 Overs & Hit Some Great Shots: Manish

And speaking to the media after the game, Manish Pandey summed up the MSD special perfectly when asked to speak about the last five overs when India plundered 64 runs off the last 5 to reach 188/4 on a wicket which wasn’t the most suited to batting.
““Mahi just woke up. I thought the South African cricket team bowled well. It is just that a couple of inside edges went to the boundary and some great shots by Mahi took us to 188, but South Africa bowled fairly well today,” he said.
Manish said he was itching to play at the SuperSport Park as this is the very ground where he hit the first 100 of the IPL back in the second edition of the cash-rich league and became a household name.
“I was waiting to play here. Even in the one-dayers, I was trying to squeeze my chances in but that didn’t happen. Centurion has always been good to me, I still remember the 100 I got here (in IPL) nine-ten years ago.
“I bat at No. 5 most of the times. Sometimes I got chances at No. 4, I’ve delivered. Also the batting combination sometimes pushes me down to No. 5. I have tried my bit but I also feel that I could also probably do a little bit more with myself. India have a really good line up and the top three bat till 30-35 overs, with Virat Kohli there, and with Mahi (MS Dhoni) coming ahead of me. But yeah, some more chances and I wish I could deliver more. And I feel I can deliver a lot more than what I am doing right now,” he said.
Even though Manish has been in South Africa from the start of the ODIs, he didn’t get a game and had to wait for the T20Is. While it did play on his mind, Manish is happy to wait for his opportunities.
“Honestly it’s a little tough and it works on your mind a lot,” he said. “Especially on this tour, I have felt it a lot actually. But it’s okay, it’s part of the game and you have to wait your chances, especially playing for a team like India when you have so many stars and legends after legends in the line-up.
“It’s tough, playing for India at No. 5. The people who have batted at No. 5 before me have been guys like (Suresh) Raina, Yuvraj (Singh). To fill their shoes is a little tough but it has been a couple of years till now that the Indian batting line-up is doing really well. I think you have to be very patient for your chances. From ball one, you have to go for it. That’s what I tried in the first game, I played a little slow, but it happens when you play after a long time. Today was a good day for me. It is (a thankless position), but I just want to squeeze my chances in there.”
First Published: February 22, 2018, 11:09 AM IST