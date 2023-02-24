'MS Dhoni Would be Great to Have in Your Camp': South Africa Batting Star on Possibility of CSK Captain Playing in SA20

A lot has been said and written about Indian players not taking part in overseas T20 leagues. Their popularity and the resulting eyeballs would prove to be a mouth-watering prospect for any tournament but BCCI’s insistence on keeping them exclusive means IPL is the only franchise-based event where India stars get to ply their trade other than at the international and domestic level.

However, it hasn’t stopped tournament organisers and players to speculate the immense value addition of India players would do for such tournaments. MS Dhoni is one such India cricketer who remains on the top of the list for tournament directors.

South Africa batting star Aiden Markram, who on Thursday was named the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, was asked about the possibility of Dhoni being part of SA20 and he feels it would be great for the local players to spend time with someone of his experience and calibre.

“To be honest with you, someone like MS (Dhoni) would be great to have in your camp just for the guys to be able to learn from him," Markram told reporters.

“He has got all the knowledge and seen everything that this game has produced. For our local players in South Africa to be able to spend time with someone like MS Dhoni would be great. That’s one that comes to my mind, firstly but there would be a lot of players that would be discussed for sure," he added.

Markram led Sunrisers Eastern Capes to SA title win in the inaugural season and SRH are hoping he could replicate that success in IPL which is scheduled to start from March 31.

When asked out of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mayank Agarwal, whom would be prefer as SRH vice-captain, Markram replied, “It’s a tough one. I have played under Mayank Agarwal at Kings for half a season. He and I got on really well."

“On the other hand, if you look at the amount of experience someone like Bhuvi has, it’s almost irreplaceable. So to pick one is a difficult one, right now. But both of them would nail it certainly," he added.

