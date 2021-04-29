MS Dhoni’s Adorable Pictures with Daughter Ziva Goes Viral on Social Media

There is no match to the popularity of the former Indian captain MS Dhoni. He is an absolute fan favorite and is considered no less than a demi-god in India. The veteran is hardly active on any of the social networking sites and that has resulted in people being more curious about Dhoni’s personal life.

Any picture or video featuring the former Indian captain quickly goes viral on social media and the same happened with a photo uploaded on his daughter Ziva’s official Instagram handle. Dhoni is a dotting father to a 5-year-old daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni.

On April 28, Thursday, Ziva’s Instagram handle shared two adorable pictures of the father and daughter duo spending some quality time. In the snap, Dhoni can be seen holding his daughter as the duo shares a warm hug with a picturesque background. The Instagram post quickly became viral on social media and the netizens showered love on the pictures in the form of likes and comments.

The picture shared on Ziva’s official handle is most probably a throwback picture as Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva are currently staying at their home in Ranchi. Dhoni, on the other hand, is playing his trade for the three-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL 2021 is being hosted in a bio-bubble behind closed doors from April 9 to May 30. Thus, this time around, the viewers can’t see Dhoni’s family cheering for him from the stands. The former Indian captain is enjoying a good run in the T20 Extravaganza as his franchise CSK is positioned at the top position in the points table with five wins from six games.

However, as a batsman, Dhoni has failed to make an impact in IPL 2021 thus far. In six matches, the Ranchi Stalwart has scored just 37 runs at a poor average of 12.33 and strike rate of 123.33.

