MS Dhoni’s Birthday Snap Goes Viral, Captain Cool Nail the Moustache Look

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni celebrated his 40th birthday on July 7. Wishes from across the country poured in as people extended their heart-warming blessingsto the ‘captain cool.’ Cricketers who have played under him in international cricket and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) showered love on their ‘Thala’. Dhoni always prefers to live a private life and rarely makes a public appearance. Even for his birthday, he opts for a close affair with his family and close friends. But fans leave no stones unturned to lay hands on the latest clicks of the former Indian captain.

One of his fans even managed to get a snap of the cricketer on his birthday and the picture has gone viral on social media. In the photo, the legend can be seen holding a placard, which has a birthday wish for him. Dhoni was also seen sporting his latest moustache look.

Dhoni is not active on social media either but has an extensive fan following. People get updates on his life through his wife, Sakshi Dhoni’s social media handle. She often gives a glimpse of the cricket icon along with their daughter, Ziva.

Ever since the 14th season of the cash-rich league was suspended, Dhoni has been spending quality time with his daughter and wife at their farmhouse. Currently, Dhoni is enjoying his time away from the cricket field in Shimla. The captain cool is on a vacation and reached Himachal Pradesh soon after the state government gave some relaxations in COVID-19 guidelines.

This picture too was shared by one of his fans.

Dhoni, who captains Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL, will next be seen on the field in September-October,as the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has confirmed that the 2nd phase of the suspended season will be held in UAE. Dhoni will continue to lead CSK in the 2nd phase but it is expected that he might take a call on his cricket career after the 14th season ends.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here