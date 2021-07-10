CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home» Cricket Home» News» MS Dhoni's Business Empire Stretches from Gyms to Footwear Brands
1-MIN READ

MS Dhoni's Business Empire Stretches from Gyms to Footwear Brands

No. 7 in Indian cricket has become synonymous with MS Dhoni (AFP Photo)

No. 7 in Indian cricket has become synonymous with MS Dhoni (AFP Photo)

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the richest cricketers around the world and a large chunk of this wealth came from his business ventures other than cricket.

1. Gym Business: SportsFit World -Known for his love for fitness, Dhoni converted his passion into a business and owns a chain of over 200 gyms across the country under the name of his company, SportsFit World Pvt. Ltd.

2. Football Team:Chennaiyin FC -Before Dhoni started playing cricket, he used to play as a goalkeeper for his school team. While his dream to play professional football could not turn into reality, Dhoni now owns a football team in Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC.

RELATED NEWS

3. Hockey Team -Not just football, the former Indian captain is also a proud owner of a Ranchi-based hockey club - Ranchi Rays.

4. Bike Racing Team -Dhoni is a fan of superbikes and owns a large collection of bikes at his residence in Ranchi. This is another passion that has been turned into a business venture by the former Indian captain. Dhoni in partnership with film star Akkineni Nagarjuna owns a bike racing team- Mahi Racing Team India

5. Footwear Brand:Seven -The former cricket is also a stakeholder in sporting wear brand, Seven. Apart from being the brand ambassador for the company, Dhoni is also a partner in the footwear business of the brand.

6. Farming Business -After retirement from cricket last year, Dhoni has been spending his time at his farmhouse in Ranchi and has taken a keen interest in farming vegetables and fruits. Dhoni reportedly sold organic produce of his farms to a company in Dubai.

7. Brand Endorsements -Additionally, the former Indian captain also makes money from advertising and promotional activities for various brands.

 

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:July 10, 2021, 19:03 IST