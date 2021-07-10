MS Dhoni's Business Empire Stretches from Gyms to Footwear Brands

1. Gym Business: SportsFit World -Known for his love for fitness, Dhoni converted his passion into a business and owns a chain of over 200 gyms across the country under the name of his company, SportsFit World Pvt. Ltd.

2. Football Team:Chennaiyin FC -Before Dhoni started playing cricket, he used to play as a goalkeeper for his school team. While his dream to play professional football could not turn into reality, Dhoni now owns a football team in Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC.

3. Hockey Team -Not just football, the former Indian captain is also a proud owner of a Ranchi-based hockey club - Ranchi Rays.

4. Bike Racing Team -Dhoni is a fan of superbikes and owns a large collection of bikes at his residence in Ranchi. This is another passion that has been turned into a business venture by the former Indian captain. Dhoni in partnership with film star Akkineni Nagarjuna owns a bike racing team- Mahi Racing Team India

5. Footwear Brand:Seven -The former cricket is also a stakeholder in sporting wear brand, Seven. Apart from being the brand ambassador for the company, Dhoni is also a partner in the footwear business of the brand.

6. Farming Business -After retirement from cricket last year, Dhoni has been spending his time at his farmhouse in Ranchi and has taken a keen interest in farming vegetables and fruits. Dhoni reportedly sold organic produce of his farms to a company in Dubai.

7. Brand Endorsements -Additionally, the former Indian captain also makes money from advertising and promotional activities for various brands.

