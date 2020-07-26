MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Could Travel Early to UAE for IPL 2020

The MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings will be the first team to travel to United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League 2020, according to a report in Gulf News.
While most teams are expected to reach UAE by August 20, CSK could head there in the second week of August to acclimatise to conditions and prepare for the tournament.
CSK were the runners-up last season, having lost to Mumbai Indians in a thrilling final. Interestingly, CSK had kick-started their preparations early in March this year before the tournament was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some key players have been training individually as well. Most notably, Suresh Raina has been hitting the nets frequently along with the likes of Piyush Chawla and Rishabh Pant and posting updates on social media.
Thought it's not been officially announced, the IPL is expected to begin on September 19.
