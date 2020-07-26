Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, , 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

197 (65.0)

West Indies need 389 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Could Travel Early to UAE for IPL 2020

The MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings will be the first team to travel to United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League 2020

Cricketnext Staff |July 26, 2020, 2:26 PM IST
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Could Travel Early to UAE for IPL 2020

The MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings will be the first team to travel to United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League 2020, according to a report in Gulf News.

While most teams are expected to reach UAE by August 20, CSK could head there in the second week of August to acclimatise to conditions and prepare for the tournament.

CSK were the runners-up last season, having lost to Mumbai Indians in a thrilling final. Interestingly, CSK had kick-started their preparations early in March this year before the tournament was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Needs Good IPL to Make Comeback into Indian Side, Feels Dean Jones

Some key players have been training individually as well. Most notably, Suresh Raina has been hitting the nets frequently along with the likes of Piyush Chawla and Rishabh Pant and posting updates on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Ready to smash another week, new goals, positive mindset. Let’s do this! 🏏 #MondayGoals

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on

Recently, Dhoni’s followers on Twitter had now gone berserk after IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the tournament will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 8. However, the organisers are still awaiting the approval from the Union government for taking IPL out of India. With the announcement of the schedule, Dhoni’s fans expect that he will again don the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings and lead the franchise in the tournament. Former India cricketer Kidambi Srikanth, expressing his excitement, said that he is looking forward to seeing Dhoni play again.

Thought it's not been officially announced, the IPL is expected to begin on September 19.

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more