- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Bags Maiden Endorsement Deal
Soon we will see MS Dhoni and Ziva in the same frame for an upcoming endorsement for Oreo Biscuits.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 4, 2021, 6:25 PM IST
Former Indian cricket MS Dhoni has endorsed several brands. Even after retiring from International Cricket, Dhoni continues to be the face of many other brands. However, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman will now be seen in a special endorsement with his daughter Ziva Dhoni.
Yes, you read it right. Soon we will see MS and Ziva in the same frame for an upcoming endorsement for Oreo Biscuits. On the photo and video sharing platform, Ziva is followed by 1.8 million people. Though her Instagram account is managed and moderated by her parents Sakshi Dhoni and Dhoni, it is still run in Ziva’s name.
However, Ziva’s ever-growing popularity not only landed her maiden endorsement with Oreo, but it will be a special one too as she will be alongside her father. The cookie brand made the announcement on their official Instagram page where they shared a still of the -father-daughter duo from the new commercial.
Oreo India captioned their post, ‘Look who's entered the field to play! Stay tuned with @oreo.india for some fun in 2021 with @mahi7781 and @ziva_singh_dhoni’. The ad is set to be released later this month.
View this post on Instagram
While this may be Ziva’s debut commercial advertising project, her legendary father is still one of the most sought-after sports celebrities when it comes to endorsements. It is surprising to know that MS Dhoni’s net worth is mostly due to his earnings from several brand endorsements throughout the years.
According to a Celebritynetworth report, Dhoni’s net worth is estimated to be close to $170 million. While his remuneration from playing cricket is quite substantial as he draws a salary of Rs 15 crore per season from his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai SuperKings, he has so far earned Rs 1,37,84,00,000 in lifetime earnings from the league, the report added. His financial figures from the BCCI were no less and he was paid a hefty sim of Rs 5 crores annually according to the Board’s central contracts list.
Other than his earnings from cricket, the World Cup-winning captain also earns big time from his various sporting franchises. Dhoni is the co-owner of Indian Super League franchise Chennaiyin FC. He is also rated by SportsPro as the 16th most marketable athlete globally and is said to charge between Rs 3-4 crore for each brand endorsement. He currently endorses several brands like OPPO mobile phones, Dream11, AMFI, Khatabook and Indigo Paints among others.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking