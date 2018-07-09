MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Celebrates India's Victory Over England With a Dance

Both Sakshi and Ziva have attended all the games of the T20Is series against England and seem to be enjoying their time seeing Dhoni play.
As Virat Kohli collected the trophy on the stage, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina celebrated the moment by spraying champagne on their teammates.
After pocketing the T20I series 2-1, Team India would like to continue the winning momentum come the ODI series too, that begins on Thursday.
