Cricketnext | Updated: July 9, 2018, 12:38 PM IST
MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Celebrates India's Victory Over England With a Dance

It wasn’t just Indian players who were seen rejoicing their T20I series triumph in Bristol, but MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva too joined in the celebrations. In a video posted by Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Instagram, Ziva is seen jumping around on the sidelines as India lifted the trophy.

Both Sakshi and Ziva have attended all the games of the T20Is series against England and seem to be enjoying their time seeing Dhoni play.

As Virat Kohli collected the trophy on the stage, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina celebrated the moment by spraying champagne on their teammates.




After pocketing the T20I series 2-1, Team India would like to continue the winning momentum come the ODI series too, that begins on Thursday.

england vs india 2018, India, India Cricket, India vs England, MS Dhoni, Off The Field, ziva
First Published: July 9, 2018, 12:33 PM IST

