Watch: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva is Hardik Pandya's Cutest and Newest Cheerleader

After the win, Pandya credited MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva for his performance. He shared a video of Ziva on Instagram and said, “Oh I think that I found myself a cheerleader 🎵 🎶🎵🎶🎵🎶 @zivasinghdhoni006 😍❤️👼Video courtesy: @sakshisingh_r.”
In the video Dhoni’s daughter is seen cheering for Pandya. “Come on! Come on, Hardik,” Ziva said in the video.
Having made his debut in 2016, Pandya till now has played 32 T20Is for India and has scored 226 runs. To go with that he has 27 wickets to his name.
First Published: June 30, 2018, 11:41 AM IST