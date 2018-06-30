Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Watch: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva is Hardik Pandya's Cutest and Newest Cheerleader

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 30, 2018, 12:00 PM IST
Watch: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva is Hardik Pandya's Cutest and Newest Cheerleader

(Image: Instagram)

Hardik Pandya had a memorable outing in the second T20I against Ireland on Friday, smashing 32 from 9 balls that propelled India to score 213/4 and made a contribution with the ball as well, picking up a wicket for just 10 runs in his two overs.

After the win, Pandya credited MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva for his performance. He shared a video of Ziva on Instagram and said, “Oh I think that I found myself a cheerleader 🎵 🎶🎵🎶🎵🎶 @zivasinghdhoni006 😍❤️👼Video courtesy: @sakshisingh_r.”




In the video Dhoni’s daughter is seen cheering for Pandya. “Come on! Come on, Hardik,” Ziva said in the video.

Having made his debut in 2016, Pandya till now has played 32 T20Is for India and has scored 226 runs. To go with that he has 27 wickets to his name.

Also Watch

Hardik Pandyaindia vs ireland 2018MS DhoniOff The Fieldziva dhoni
First Published: June 30, 2018, 11:41 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking