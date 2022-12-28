MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Gets Signed Shirt From World Champion Lionel Messi

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni got a signed jersey from none other than Lionel Messi after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022. The PSG forward led Argentina to a World Cup after a long wait of 36 years.

Ziva Singh Dhoni shared a photo of herself with the signed jersey from Messi with the caption. “Like father, like daughter! " #commonlove #merrychristmas." In the picture, we can see the words ‘Para Ziva’ on the signed jersey which can be translated into ‘For Ziva’

Messi was instrumental in helping his nation lift the World Cup in Qatar. The 35-year-old forward scored in every knockout match and won the Golden Ball award for his exploits on the field. The former Barcelona player had also sent a signed jersey to Jay Shah the secretary for the BCCI.

Until a couple of years ago, Messi was struggling to bag silverware with his nation falling on the final hurdle on several occasions. The PSG Forward has completed the trinity of international titles by leading his side to Copa America, Finalissima and the FIFA World Cup.

MS Dhoni also has pretty strong links to football owning Chennaiyin FC, a high-profile team that plays in the Indian Super League. Dhoni has always been a keen follower of football and it is believed that the wicket-keeper batter wanted to become a goalkeeper when he was a kid. He is also a big fan of Messi and Manchester United.

Argentina didn’t have it easy as they lost their opener against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Despite that early shock, La Albiceleste won every other match showing their mentality.

Argentina vs France final was a roller coaster ride with Kylian Mbappe getting a hat trick to single-handedly pull his team back in the game after Lionel Messi and Co dominated the match for significant periods. Argentina went on to win the game 4-2 in penalties after the match was all square after extra time.

