MS Dhoni's Fan From Haryana Walks 1,400 Km to Meet his Idol

Arguably the greatest captain to have ever led India MS Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following and even after one year of his retirement from the game, his popularity has not waned. The skipper who has won all the ICC titles for India continues to be an inspiration for fans – both in India and abroad.

Now, there is one fan of MS Dhoni who walked the extra mile quite literally as he walked 1,400km from his village Jalan Kheda in Hisar district of Haryana to meet MS Dhoni in Ranchi, Jharkhand. It has also come to notice that the fan, Ajay Gill, was waiting outside the gate of MS Dhoni’s farmhouse at Simalia on the outskirts of Ranchi on Friday morning. The 18-year-old fan works as a barber in Hisar.

As per Ajay, he walked for 16 days since July 29 as he was of the belief that Dhoni would spare a minimum of 10 minutes for him. However, despite all the efforts and his belief, Dhoni was far away from his hometown when the fan reached his residence. He was in Chennai as CSK are all set to jump on the flight for the second phase of IPL 2021.

However, this did not deter Ajay Gill and was adamant on staying out and waiting for the former India captain. He relented only when a young businessman convinced him to go back as Dhoni would not be back for the next three months. Reports also mentioned that the young businessman booked a ticket for a Delhi-bound flight in the evening.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here