ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 26, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 23 October, 2019

1ST INN

Hong Kong *

96/6 (15.3)

Hong Kong
v/s
Jersey
Jersey

Toss won by Hong Kong (decided to bat)

Match 26: HK VS JER

live
HK HK
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 28: UAE VS NIG

upcoming
UAE UAE
NIG NIG

Abu Dhabi

24 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 27: NED VS PNG

upcoming
NED NED
PNG PNG

Abu Dhabi

24 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 29: CAN VS HK

upcoming
CAN CAN
HK HK

Abu Dhabi

24 Oct, 201915:40 IST

MS Dhoni's Future Can be Resolved Through Talks: Sanjay Jagdale

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup, leading to speculations about his future.

PTI |October 23, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
MS Dhoni's Future Can be Resolved Through Talks: Sanjay Jagdale

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and the selectors can "easily resolve" Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future by holding talks with him, said Sanjay Jagdale, former secretary of the board, on Wednesday.

After taking charge at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, Ganguly said the matter of Dhoni's future in international cricket will be addressed, but vowed to accord the two-time World Cup winning captain respect during his tenure.

"The issue of Dhoni's future is not a big one and it should not be blown out of proportion. Ganguly and the selectors can easily resolve this issue by talking directly to Dhoni," Jagdale, also a former national selector, told PTI.

"Such issues are normally resolved by holding talks with big cricketers in every country," he said.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup, leading to speculations about his future.

Jagdale also welcomed the move of Ganguly, one of the most decorated captains, taking charge as the BCCI chief.

"It's a good start," Jagdale said, adding, "I believe his vast experience as a cricketer and sports administrator will benefit Indian cricket."

Ganguly was former secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and was its president. After taking over the reins of BCCI, he will have to demit the office.

"Ganguly has done a good job as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal," Jagdale said.

When asked about the challenges faced by Ganguly, Jagdale said in order to prepare talented pool of cricketers, he should encourage domestic cricket by raising the necessary sports infrastructure across the country.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019

NIG v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019

PNG v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 T20 | Thu, 24 October, 2019

HK v CAN
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
