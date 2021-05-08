MS Dhoni's Gang Has a New Member, 'Chetak' The Black Stallion

Former India skipper MS Dhoni, whose love for big dogs is well known, added to his list of pets when he bought a black stallion soon after arriving at his seven-acre farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi. The Chennai Super Kings skipper flew in from Delhi where he was leading his franchise before the tournament was potsponed due to Covid-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r)

Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi posted a video of the horse on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Welcome home Chetak! A true gentleman! Happily accepted in our pack!”Dhoni already has a Belgian Malinois, a white husky and a German Shepherd.Dhoni is the second cricketer after CSK team-mate Ravindra Jadeja to keep a horse as pet.Soon after reaching home from Delhi, allrounder Jadeja too had posted pictures of his three horses on twitter, captioning it “Back to the place where I feel safe.”

Dhoni Last to Leave CSK Bubble

Earlier Dhoni was the last person to leave CSK camp. “Mahibhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow when everyone reaches their home safe and secure,” a member of CSK told The Indian Express. ‘Mahi bhai’ as he is known in his team told his players on a video chat that since the IPL was happening in India, foreigners must leave first and then the domestic players should think of leaving, meanwhile he will be the last person to leave, concludes a report in The Indian Express.

