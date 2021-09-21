MS Dhoni's Jharkhand Connection: 'Mahi Bhai' Spotted With Ishan Kishan, Anukul Roy After Win Against Mumbai Indians

Post Indian Premier League (IPL)match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was spotted having a chat with the young talent in the game. Captain of CSK was seen having a post-match discussion with players like Ishan Kishan and Anukul Roy from the MI team. One thing that the three players share in common is their roots to Jharkhand. As pointed out by a tweet posted by Mumbai Indians’ Twitter handle on Monday, the 40-year-old was seen having a conversation with Kishan and Roy.

During Sunday’s match, Chennai Super Kings acquired the top position onthe table with a 20-run win over Mumbai Indians in the first match of the IPL 2021 which is being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Defending champions Mumbai Indians were stumped when CSK’s Deepak Chahar had Quinton de Kock out onLBW at 17 runs. This gave CSK their first lead in the game and followed the attack on the opposing team with Anmolpreet Singh, whom Chahar clean bowled. CSK’s another talented bowler Shardul Thakur struck in his first over as he got the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. MI faced another setback when batsmen Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya also had to leave the pitch in quick succession, leaving them at 94/6.

Meanwhile CSK captain Dhoni trapped Kishan in the second innings by putting a fielder close in for his slight up-drive and the latter could not last on the field for long. Meanwhile, Roy is yet to showcase his performance in the latest season of IPL.

The twitter video shared by MI on Monday received over 73.9k views since it was shared on the microblogging site. The video gave a glimpse of how captain cool likes to encourage young talent. Dhoni has retired from all forms of international cricket formats and only plays for IPL.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here