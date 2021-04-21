MS Dhoni's Mother and Father Test Positive for Covid-19, Hospitalised in Ranchi

MS Dhoni’s mother, Devaki Devi, and father, Pan Singh have tested positive for Covid-19. They have been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi, as per reports. They are being treated at the Pulse Superspeciality Hospital.

Dhoni is currently in Mumbai leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. CSK are slated to play Kolkata Knight Riders today. The four-time IPL champions are currently third in the points tally winning two out of their three games so far.

“Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. Their oxygen level is stable: Pulse Superspeciality Hospital, Ranchi, Jharkhand,” ANI tweeted via their official handle.

India on Wednesday reported 2,95,041 new Covid-19 cases, a record spike seen in 24 hours. The country recorded 2,023 deaths and 1,67,457 discharges in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. The total number of Covid cases in India stand at 1,56,16,130, total recoveries at 1,32,76,039, death toll at 1,82,553 and active cases at 21,57,538.

Amid an acute oxygen crisis in New Delhi, it is learned that 5000 cubic meters of oxygen have reached Sir Gangaram Hospital. Sir Gangaram Hospital has told CNN News18, “Breather for some hours, at present requirement is 10000 cubic meters.”

A record 28,395 coronavirus cases and 277 deaths marked the aggravation of the pandemic situation in Delhi on Tuesday as the positivity rate shot up to 32.82 per cent — meaning every third sample came out positive — amid a “serious oxygen crisis” unfolding in the city. The city also faced an acute shortage of ICU beds as the Delhi government warned that there will be an outrage if a sufficient quantity of medical oxygen does not reach health facilities by Wednesday morning. It said oxygen is available only for the next 8-12 hours in most hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

