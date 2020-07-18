MS Dhoni's New Look: CSK Shares Video of Dhoni's Rare Social Media Appearance

It's been a long time since fans got a glimpse of MS Dhoni, with the former India captain limiting his public appearances, especially in the lockdown period.
Chennai Super Kings, though, came to the rescue of die-hard Dhoni fans with a short video where Dhoni made a rare appearance. Naturally, the video immediately went viral.
"The much needed pawsitivity at 7! #Thala @msdhoni #WhistlePodu," read the caption in the video uploaded by CSK.
Dhoni hasn't played for India since the World Cup last year, where India exited in the semifinal. However, his manager and childhood friend Mihir Diwakar said Dhoni is not thinking of retirement yet.
"Being friends, we don’t talk about his cricket. But looking at him, he’s not all thinking about retirement," he had said.
"He is very determined to play the IPL. He has worked really hard for this. If you remember he was there in Chennai one month in advance before everything was shut down.
"He has maintained his fitness regimen at his farmhouse and will start practice after the lockdown is lifted. Everything now depends on how fast the situation returns to normalcy."
Dhoni turned 39 earlier this month on July 7.
former India captain Sourav Ganguly said Dhoni was not just a great finisher but a great overall player.
"One of the great players in world cricket. Not just a finisher, I think everyone talks about the way he finishes lower down the order...he batted at No. 3 when I was captain. He got 140 against Pakistan in Vizag..I always believe that he should bat up the order because he is so destructive," Ganguly told Mayank Agarwal in a video show for BCCI.
"You know the best player in the shorter format has the ability to hit boundaries at will. You look over a period of time, the history of one-day cricket...the best players can find the fence under pressure consistently and M.S. Dhoni was one of them."
Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said Dhoni would become the permanent 'boss' of CSK in 10 years.
"In 10 years from now, my feeling is that he'll be a permanent fixture in Chennai as the Chennai Super Kings Boss," he said.
MS Dhoni's New Look: CSK Shares Video of Dhoni's Rare Social Media Appearance
