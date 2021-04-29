MS Dhoni's Parents Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From Coronavirus

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s parents have successfully recovered from the deadly coronavirus after undergoing treatment in a Ranchi hospital. Both have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been discharged.

Pan Singh (80) and Devki Singh (70) had tested positive for the virus on April 21 and were admitted to the Pulse Hospital in Ranchi. As per the hospital management, the pair was allowed to return home as they didn’t show any health issue.

Dhoni’s parents reside at his farmhouse in Simalia which also has an organic farm and a dairy with reportedly around 300 cows. He’s currently leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, the alarming rise in daily infections in India continue with 3.79 lakh fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has also crossed three million for the first time since the pandemic began.

The highest number of cases are coming from Maharashtra which reported 63,309 fresh cases on Wednesday. It is also witnessing the highest number of deaths in India with 985 fatalities yesterday alone.

Delhi, the national capital, reported the second most deaths with 368 followed by Uttar Pradesh (266).

As the country battles coronavirus crisis, players and officials have started withdrawing from IPL 2021. On Wednesday, reports emerged that umpires Nitin Menon and Paul Reiffel have pulled out from the season.

Menon left a few days ago for home after his mother and wife have tested positive for the coronavirus while an anxious Reiffel returned informing BCCI of his fear of not being able to return home as Australia banned flights from India.

Earlier, Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals), Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson (both Royal Challengers Bangalore) left for Australia for fear of being locked out. Before them, Englishman Liam Livingstone had cited bubble fatigue for withdrawing his name while Delhi Capitals offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a break from the season as well.

