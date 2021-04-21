T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

IPL 2021
Home » Cricket Home » News » MS Dhoni's Parents Test Positive for Covid-19, Fans Pray for Speedy Recovery

MS Dhoni's Parents Test Positive for Covid-19, Fans Pray for Speedy Recovery

MS Dhoni's Parents Test Positive for Covid-19, Fans Pray for Speedy Recovery

In a tragic development, former India skipper MS Dhoni's parents have contracted the deadly Coronavirus. According to reports, the duo have been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi. For now, initial reports also suggest that the infection isn't very severe and hasn't reached the lungs. As soon as the news broke out, Dhoni's fans wished his parents a speedy recovery.

In a tragic development, former India skipper MS Dhoni’s parents have contracted the deadly Coronavirus. According to reports, the duo have been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi. For now, initial reports also suggest that the infection isn’t very severe and hasn’t reached the lungs. As soon as the news broke out, Dhoni’s fans wished his parents a speedy recovery.

Here are some of the reactions:

Meanwhile the Covid-19 situation in India continues to get out of control. In the last seven days (from April 14 to April 20), more than 1,200 (1,202) people have fallen prey to Covid-19 in the national capital, which reported its highest single-day death toll of 277 on Tuesday, taking its overall toll to 12,638 till date.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 28,395 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, while the test positivity rate rose to 32.82 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. As of now, Delhi has as many as 85,575 active cases of which 40,124 are in home isolation.

The single-day death toll in Delhi had breached the three-figure mark for the first time in 2021 on April 14 (104), after reporting 81 deaths the day before. Since then, the death toll has been steadily increasing, shattering all previous records.

According to Delhi government data, on April 15, the city reported 112 Covid related deaths, 141 on April 16, 167 on April 17 and 161 on April 18. Covid-19 patients are struggling to find a bed in the government hospitals and the situation is worse for those seeking beds with ventilator support.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches