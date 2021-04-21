MS Dhoni's Parents Test Positive for Covid-19, Fans Pray for Speedy Recovery

In a tragic development, former India skipper MS Dhoni’s parents have contracted the deadly Coronavirus. According to reports, the duo have been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi. For now, initial reports also suggest that the infection isn’t very severe and hasn’t reached the lungs. As soon as the news broke out, Dhoni’s fans wished his parents a speedy recovery.

Here are some of the reactions:

MS Dhoni’s parents admitted with mild symptoms and doctors say that the infection hasn't reached their lungs. The situation seems normal.Let's keep them in our prayers for a speedy recovery ❤️ — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) April 21, 2021

MS Dhoni’s parents have been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid19. Wishing them a speedy recovery!@SaakshiSRawat @msdhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Oh6ji2OpFf — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) April 21, 2021

Bhagwan ji please recover MS Dhoni's parents soon Idk how is feeling right now it is hard time for him please give him power to stay calm ❤️ — Shalvi Singh Dhoni (@Shalvi_Rajput07) April 21, 2021

MS Dhoni's Parents Tested Positive For Covid-19.Wishing Them Speedy Recovery❤️Get Well Soon…..!! ❤️ Guys, Be Serious About Situation And Take Precautions!! pic.twitter.com/5QIEvIGbZI — Telugu MSDians™ (@TeluguMSDians) April 21, 2021

@msdhoni Be strong Everything will be ok Your parents wil be all our prayers. #MSDhoni — ⚓Iᴛᴢ_NEGANN⚓ (@ItzStunnervj) April 21, 2021

Meanwhile the Covid-19 situation in India continues to get out of control. In the last seven days (from April 14 to April 20), more than 1,200 (1,202) people have fallen prey to Covid-19 in the national capital, which reported its highest single-day death toll of 277 on Tuesday, taking its overall toll to 12,638 till date.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 28,395 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, while the test positivity rate rose to 32.82 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. As of now, Delhi has as many as 85,575 active cases of which 40,124 are in home isolation.

The single-day death toll in Delhi had breached the three-figure mark for the first time in 2021 on April 14 (104), after reporting 81 deaths the day before. Since then, the death toll has been steadily increasing, shattering all previous records.

According to Delhi government data, on April 15, the city reported 112 Covid related deaths, 141 on April 16, 167 on April 17 and 161 on April 18. Covid-19 patients are struggling to find a bed in the government hospitals and the situation is worse for those seeking beds with ventilator support.

