fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

MS Dhoni's Playing Well & Retirement is His Decision: Shane Watson

The burly Aussie all-rounder also praised Virat Kohli's captaincy and said he has done a great job with the Indian team.

PTI |October 14, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
MS Dhoni's Playing Well & Retirement is His Decision: Shane Watson

Former Australia cricketer and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson on Monday said it was up to the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni to take a call on his retirement though "he is still playing incredibly well".

"He has still got the skill. But it is down to him to decide. He still moves incredibly well, runs hard between the wickets and has beautiful hands. Whatever he does, it will be the right thing because he knows what lies ahead," Watson said.

The burly Aussie all-rounder also praised Virat Kohli's captaincy and said he has done a great job with the Indian team.

"He (Kohli) has done a great job with the Indian team. He has been playing so well in all formats. Whatever he is doing right now is certainly working and the team is responding to his leadership," he added.

Asked if India could dominate in the manner done by Australian sides of the past led by Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, he said "it is going to be hard to replicate. But there is no reason why India can't do it."

"There is no doubt that India has got the depth in all facets batting, bowling and fielding. The depth in Indian cricket is incredibly strong. It has got the luxury of having someone like a Rohit Sharma opening the batting and scoring lots of runs. The depth in Indian cricket is incredible... I am sure this team can win away from home as well."

Watson also said Australia was doing well and had depth and felt the team was stronger following the return of Steve Smith and David Warner from ball-tampering bans.

"The Australian team has had its issues in the last year or so. Now that Steve Smith and David Warner have come back and settled well, it has got a very strong team. There is a really good No.3 in Marnus Labuschagne, who did a great job during the Ashes. The fast bowlers are very good and there is depth in the department and Nathan Lyon are performing too. We have got strong depth," he added.

About his batting with a bloodied knee during the IPL 2019 final against Mumbai Indians which CSK lost, the veteran all-rounder said he wasn't really aware of it.

"I wasn't really aware of it. You don't worry about something which you don't know. All I thought about was what the score was and how many runs we needed to get," he added.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more