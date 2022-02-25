MS Dhoni's Words Were Quite Beneficial as He Told me About Life: Shahnawaz Dahani Recalls Meeting Former India Skipper

Young Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani recalled meeting former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the 2021 T20 World Cup. Dahani said that meeting Dhoni was a dream come true for him and his words helped him improve as a person as well as a cricketer. Dhoni was part of the Indian cricket team’s coaching staff as BCCI appointed him as the mentor for 2021 T20 WC where India faced Pakistan in their opening clash. The hosts lost the match by 10 wickets but Dhoni was very gracious and meet several young Pakistan cricketers.

Dahani revealed that Dhoni told him about his life and advised him to respect the elders. The legendary India captain also gave him a valuable piece of advice about bad and good days in cricket.

“It will take a lot of time for me to explain the level of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Meeting him was a dream come true and I can’t forget that moment. His words were quite beneficial as he told me about life, how to live life, respecting the elders. He told that there will be bad and good days in cricket but you have to embrace it and stay dedicated to the game you love the most” Dahani told in an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan.

The 23-year-old further talked about the fast-bowlers who has been his inspiration so far in his career.

“I used to follow New Zealand’s Shane Bond and wanted to become a pacer with fast speed just like him but after his retirement, I started to follow England’s Jofra Archer and my wish is to meet him soon,”

Dahani is currently representing Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League as he claimed three wickets in the qualifier against Multan Sultans to guide his team to the final.

He gave an insight into Lahore Qalandar’s environment which has helped him play with freedom.

“Our environment in the team is just like a family. Our captain is cool and kind. We have all the freedom from him to execute our plans and a player performs when he is provided freedom and the inside fear vanishes away,” he added.

