MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team

Melbourne Stars Women will take on the table-toppers Adelaide Strikers Women in the 29th match of the Rebel WBBL. MS-W are running high on confidence having lost none of the matches played so far. They have won four matches and three others ended in draws due to disruption by rain. AS-W has won three and lost three while one match was drawn. With seven points, they are placed fourth in the group. In their last encounter, MS-W beat AS-W by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 155 with two balls to spare. They will try to repeat the outcome here and continue their winning streak.

MS-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming

All matches of the Rebel WBBL can be watched online on FanCode.

MS-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (Click here)

MS-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Match Details

November 10 – 09:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women captain: Tahlia McGrath

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women vice-captain: Amanda-Jade Wellington

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women wicketkeeper: Nicole Faltum

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women batsmen: Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women all-rounders: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Stafanie Taylor, Erin Osborne

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women bowlers: Sarah Coyte, Darice Brown, Holly Ferling

MS-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (WK), Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling

MS-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL, Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Melbourne Stars Women: Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Stafanie Taylor, Bridget Patterson, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Madeline Penna, Sarah Coyte, Darice Brown, Megan Schutt