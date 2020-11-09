- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunMatch Ended189/3(20.0) RR 9.45
MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Best Picks / MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Captain / MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 9, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
Melbourne Stars Women will take on the table-toppers Adelaide Strikers Women in the 29th match of the Rebel WBBL. MS-W are running high on confidence having lost none of the matches played so far. They have won four matches and three others ended in draws due to disruption by rain. AS-W has won three and lost three while one match was drawn. With seven points, they are placed fourth in the group. In their last encounter, MS-W beat AS-W by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 155 with two balls to spare. They will try to repeat the outcome here and continue their winning streak.
MS-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming
All matches of the Rebel WBBL can be watched online on FanCode.
MS-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Live Score / Scorecard
MS-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Match Details
November 10 – 09:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women captain: Tahlia McGrath
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women vice-captain: Amanda-Jade Wellington
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women wicketkeeper: Nicole Faltum
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women batsmen: Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women all-rounders: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Stafanie Taylor, Erin Osborne
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women bowlers: Sarah Coyte, Darice Brown, Holly Ferling
MS-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (WK), Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling
MS-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL, Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Melbourne Stars Women: Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Stafanie Taylor, Bridget Patterson, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Madeline Penna, Sarah Coyte, Darice Brown, Megan Schutt
