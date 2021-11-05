MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match, November 06, 08:10 AM IST

MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Melbourne Stars Women and Adelaide Strikers Women: The 32nd match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 will see Melbourne Stars Women squaring off against Adelaide Strikers Women. The fixture will be played at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on November 06, Saturday at 08:10 AM IST.

Melbourne Stars Women and Adelaide Strikers Women are struggling with their forms in the ongoing T20 league. The two teams need to need to work on their performances in order to keep their qualification hopes alive in the WBBL 2021. Melbourne Stars Women are currently sixth in the points table with three victories from eight league matches.

Stars will be hoping for standout performances from players like Tess Flintoff, Meg Lanning, and Maia Bounchier to stay relevant in the competition.

Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, have secured victory in just two league matches while losing as many as three games. The team started off on a good note but are now on a three-match losing streak. Strikers are seventh in the standings with five points to their name.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars Women and Adelaide Strikers Women; here is everything you need to know:

MS-W vs AS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women game in India.

MS-W vs AS-W Live Streaming

The match between Melbourne Stars Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

MS-W vs AS-W Match Details

Melbourne Stars Women will face Adelaide Strikers Women at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide at 08:10 AM IST on November 06, Saturday.

MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Laura Wolvaardt

Vice-Captain- Nicole Faltum

Suggested Playing XI for MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicole Faltum, Tegan McPharlin

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth

Bowlers: Linsey Smith, Sarah Coyte, Tess Flintoff

MS-W vs AS-W Probable XIs:

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Maddy Darke, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne

Adelaide Strikers Women: Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Laura Wolvaardt, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack

