MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The table-toppers Melbourne Stars Women will take on Hobart Hurricanes Women in the 47th match of the Rebel WBBL. MS-W have won seven of their eleven matches and lost just one so far. On the other hand, H-W have managed to win just three matches and lie on the seventh position in the points table. The last time the two met, MS-W defeated HB-W by 8 wickets. They chased down a modest total of 89 runs in just 11.2 overs. They will look to repeat the outcome here again. The match will be played at 09:00 am IST.

MS-W vs HB-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming

All matches of the Rebel WBBL can be watched online on FanCode.

MS-W vs HB-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Live Score / Scorecard

MS-W vs HB-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Match Details

November 18 – 09:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Hurstville Oval, Sydney

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women

captain: Meg Lanning

vice-captain: Rachel Priest

wicketkeeper: Nicole Faltum

batsmen: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Rachel Priest, Naomi Stalenberg

all-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Natalie Sciver

bowlers: Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Belinda Vakarewa

MS-W vs HB-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (WK), Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling

MS-W vs HB-W Rebel WBBL, Hobart Hurricanes Women playing 11 against Melbourne Stars Women: Rachel Priest (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Corinne Hall, Sasha Maloney, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Belinda Vakarewa, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn

