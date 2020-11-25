MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL 1st semi-final, Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Best Picks / MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Captain / MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The Rebel WBBL 2020 is now progressing into the playoffs, as the league matches have selected the top contenders. The first semi-final will be played between teams Melbourne Stars Women and Perth Scorchers Women at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney, starting 1:35pm IST.

Despite their previous scores in the WBBL league table, what matters ahead is the game-day performance. MS-W have remained the best performing team for the entire tournament, being the first one to qualify for the semis. PS-W have managed to reached the semis with a little struggle. However, today’s match will decide the future path for both the teams.

MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming

All matches of the Rebel WBBL can be watched online on FanCode.

MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Match Details

November 25 – 1.35pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women captain: Sophie Devine

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women vice-captain: Beth Mooney

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women batsmen: Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Piparo

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women all-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day

MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers Women: Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Katherine Brunt

MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL, Perth Scorchers Women probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars Women: Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Mathlida Carmichael, Nicole Bolton, Samantha Betts, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary