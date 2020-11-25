MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL 1st semi-final, Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL 1st semi-final, Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Best Picks / MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Captain / MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 25, 2020, 10:39 AM IST
The Rebel WBBL 2020 is now progressing into the playoffs, as the league matches have selected the top contenders. The first semi-final will be played between teams Melbourne Stars Women and Perth Scorchers Women at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney, starting 1:35pm IST.
Despite their previous scores in the WBBL league table, what matters ahead is the game-day performance. MS-W have remained the best performing team for the entire tournament, being the first one to qualify for the semis. PS-W have managed to reached the semis with a little struggle. However, today’s match will decide the future path for both the teams.
MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming
All matches of the Rebel WBBL can be watched online on FanCode.
MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Match Details
November 25 – 1.35pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney.
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women captain: Sophie Devine
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women vice-captain: Beth Mooney
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women batsmen: Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Piparo
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women all-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day
MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers Women: Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Katherine Brunt
MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL, Perth Scorchers Women probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars Women: Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Mathlida Carmichael, Nicole Bolton, Samantha Betts, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking