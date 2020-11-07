MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
BLR
HYD132/4(20.0) RR 6.55
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Best Picks / MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Captain / MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 1:36 PM IST
Moving ahead in the Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Stars will be up against the Perth Scorchers Women in the 24th match of the 59 match series. The hosts are currently beaming in the joy that came after defeating Adelaide Strikers in their last outing. The victory also paved a way for comeback for Melbourne Stars, who won the game by seven wickets and reached the third spot in the Big Bash League table.
The fate is opposite for Perth Scorchers who are struggling hard to make their way to the top right from the beginning of the tournament. They have one victory and two defeats in five games score so far. The team were last defeated by Sydney Thunder, falling short of 24 runs. Scorchers are fifth on the league table. The MS-W vs PS-W match will be played at 1.45pm at the North Sydney Oval.
MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming
All matches of the Rebel WBBL can be watched online on FanCode.
MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women: Live Score / Scorecard
MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women: Match Details
November 7 – 1:35pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women captain: Natalie Sciver
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women vice-captain: Meg Lanning
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women batsmen: Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women all-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham
Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women bowlers: Tess Flintoff, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel.
MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars playing 11 against Perth Scorchers Women: Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day, Katherine Brunt, Alana King
MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL, Perth Scorchers Women playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Piepa Cleary, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Down, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Megan Banting
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking