MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Moving ahead in the Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Stars will be up against the Perth Scorchers Women in the 24th match of the 59 match series. The hosts are currently beaming in the joy that came after defeating Adelaide Strikers in their last outing. The victory also paved a way for comeback for Melbourne Stars, who won the game by seven wickets and reached the third spot in the Big Bash League table.

The fate is opposite for Perth Scorchers who are struggling hard to make their way to the top right from the beginning of the tournament. They have one victory and two defeats in five games score so far. The team were last defeated by Sydney Thunder, falling short of 24 runs. Scorchers are fifth on the league table. The MS-W vs PS-W match will be played at 1.45pm at the North Sydney Oval.

November 7 – 1:35pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women captain: Natalie Sciver

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women vice-captain: Meg Lanning

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women batsmen: Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women all-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham

Rebel WBBL MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Women bowlers: Tess Flintoff, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel.

MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars playing 11 against Perth Scorchers Women: Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day, Katherine Brunt, Alana King

MS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL, Perth Scorchers Women playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Piepa Cleary, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Down, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Megan Banting