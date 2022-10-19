MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Melbourne Stars Women and Perth Scorchers Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's Women’s Big Bash League 2022 MS-W vs PS-W match, October 20, W.A.C.A, Perth, 2:40 pm IST

MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match between Melbourne Stars Women and Perth Scorchers Women: Defending champions Perth Scorchers Women will host Melbourne Stars Women in the 11th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 on Thursday, October 20.

Melbourne Stars have endured another horrific start to their season, with two back-to-back defeats. In the first encounter against the Brisbane Heats, they were within touching distance of the win, thanks to a blistering knock from all-rounder Annabel Sutherland. Stars faltered right at the end, failing to hit the winning runs in the ultimate over. They were again trounced by the Sydney Sixers Women in their most recent match.

On the contrary, the reigning champions have resumed from where they left last year. Two comprehensive victories have propelled the Scorchers to the top of the points table. Skipper Sophie Devine has led the side efficiently. Batters Beth Mooney and Maddy Green have been in excellent form and will look to extend their purple patch in the showpiece event. Devine’s women were clinical against the Hobart Hurricanes winning by an eight-wicket margin before thumping the Sydney Thunder by a nine-wicket win.

Will the Melbourne side manage to align the stars in their favour or will the champions hand them their third consecutive defeat? Let’s find out!

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars Women and the Perth Scorchers Women; here is everything you need to know:

MS-W vs PS-W Telecast

The match between Melbourne Stars Women and Perth Scorchers Women will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

MS-W vs PS-W Live Streaming

The match between Melbourne Stars Women and Perth Scorchers Women will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

MS-W vs PS-W Match Details

The match between Melbourne Stars Women and Perth Scorchers Women will be played at the W.A.C.A. in Perth on Thursday, October 20, at 2:40 pm IST.

MS-W vs PS-WDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Annabel Sutherland

Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Suggested Playing XI for MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicole Faltum, Mathilda Carmichael

Batsmen: Beth Mooney, Maddy Green, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Holly Ferling, Rhys McKenna, Alana King

Melbourne Stars Women and Perth Scorchers Women Possible Starting XI:

Melbourne Stars Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Annabel Sutherland, Bess Heath, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Perth Scorchers Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Amy Edgar, Mathilda Carmichael (wk), Maddy Green, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine(c), Charis Bekker, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Taneale Peschel

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here