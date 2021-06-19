MSC vs AL Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021, June 19, 6:00 PM IST Saturday

MSC vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited: Mohammedan Sporting Club will square off against the Abahani Limited in the upcoming match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 19, Saturday, at 06:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Mohammedan Sporting Club are enjoying a decent outing in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League 2021. They are sitting at the fifth position on the points table after emerging victorious in six out of 11 league games. In their last encounter, Mohammedan Sporting Club were defeated by the Gazi Group Cricketers by seven wickets. The franchise has now qualified for the Super League and thus will be hoping to win the T20 title.

Abahani Limited, on the other hand, have emerged as one of the strongest sides in the T20 Championship. They find themselves sitting at the third position after winning eight league games while losing just three. In their last match, Limited defeated Legends of Rupganj by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited; here is everything you need to know:

MSC vs AL Telecast

The Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Abahani Limited match will not be broadcast in India.

MSC vs AL Live Streaming

The match between MSC vs AL is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

MSC vs AL Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 19 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The game will start at 06:00 PM IST.

MSC vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mushfiqur Rahim

Vice-Captain - Mohammad Saifuddin

Suggested Playing XI for MSC vs AL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Mohammad Saifuddin

All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: Tanzim Hasan, Abu Hider, Yeasin Arafat

MSC vs AL Probable XIs

Mohammedan Sporting Club: Abdul Mazid, Mahmudul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamsur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Nadif Chodhury, Shuvagata Hom (c), Abu Hider, Yeasin Arafat, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed

Abahani Limited: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Mushfiqur Rahim (c, wk), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Taijul Islam

