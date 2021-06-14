MSC vs BU Dream11 Prediction And Playing Tips For Today: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Dhaka Premier League, June 14 01:00 pm IST

MSC vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League Match between Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Brothers Union: In the 53rd match of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Mohammedan Sporting Club will take on Brothers Union on Monday at the BKSP-4.

So far, Mohammedan Sporting Club are having an average season in the Dhaka Premier League. They have won five of their opening eight games and were beaten in three. Also,Shakib Al Hasan’s ban from the next three games could hamper their season. In Shakib’s absence, Shuvagata Hom will lead the Mohammedan Sporting Club squad.

The Brothers Union, meanwhile, have played six games thus far in this season – won three and lost three. And they will look to register a couple of more wins before the conclusion of the Group stage to finish in the top four.

Ahead of the Dhaka Premier League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Brothers Union; here is everything you need to know:

MSC vs BU Telecast

The live telecast of the MSC vs BU match is available on DSports in India

MSC vs BU Live Streaming

The match between MSC vs BU can be live-streamed on the YuppTV app.

MSC vs BU Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 14 at the BKSP-4. The game will start at 01:00 pm (IST).

MSC vs BU captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Alauddin Babu

Vice-captain: Shuvagata Hom

MSC vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Sukkuar

Batsmen: Mizhanur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon and Myshukur Rahaman

All-Rounders: Alauddin Babu, Shuvagata Hom, Mahmudul Hasan and Rahatul Ferdous

Bowlers: Taskim Ahmed, Abu Jayed and Sujon Hawlader

MSC vs BU probable playing XI:

Mohammedan Sporting Club predicted playing XI: Abdul Mazid, Parvez Hossain Emon, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Shamsur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan, Nadif Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom (c), Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed and Ruyel Miah

Brothers Union predicted playing XI: Mizhanur Rahman (c), Junaid Siddique, Nuruzzaman, Myshukur Rahaman, Rahatul Ferdous, Zahiduzzaman (wk), Saqlain Sajib, Naeem Islam jnr, Alauddin Babu, Sujon Hawlader and Manik Khan

