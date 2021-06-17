MSC vs GGC Dream11 Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021, June 17, 5:30 pm IST

MSC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gazi Group Cricketers: Mohammedan Sporting Club will lock horns with Gazi Group Cricketers in the upcoming match of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 17, Thursday, at 05:30 pm IST at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Mohammedan Sporting Club have experienced a decent ride in DPL 2021. They find themselves sitting at the fourth position on the points table with six victories, three losses, and one abandoned game. Mohammedan Sporting Club are coming after a Super Over-win against Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity in their last match.

Gazi Group Cricketers have also experienced a similar ride in the competition. They are placed just behind Mohammedan Sporting Club in the points table. Gazi Group have won six matches while losing four games. The franchise has performed exceedingly well in their past four games as they are on a four-match winning streak. Their last encounter saw them outplaying Partex Sporting Club by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gazi Group Cricketers; here is everything you need to know:

MSC vs GGC Telecast

The Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers match will not be broadcast in India.

MSC vs GGC Live Streaming

The match between MSC vs GGC is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

MSC vs GGC Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 17 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 05:30 pm IST.

MSC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Soumya Sarkar

Vice-Captain - Mahmudullah

Suggested Playing XI for MSC vs GGC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Irfan Sukkur

Batsmen: Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Parvez-Hossain

All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shuvagata Hom, Mahmudul Hasan

Bowlers: Nasum Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed

MSC vs GGC Probable XIs

Mohammedan Sporting Club: Abdul Mazid, Parvez Hossain Emon, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Shamsur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan, Nadif Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom (c), Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ruyel Miah

Gazi Group Cricketers: Mahmudullah (C), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Akbar Ali (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Nahid Hasan

