MSC vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Squad List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs for Dhaka Premier League, June 3 05:30 pm IST

MSC vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League Match between Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Partex Sporting Club: Mohammedan Sporting Club will lock horns with Partex Sporting Club in the 15th match of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 on Thursday. The match between MSC vs PAR will kick-start at 05:30 pm (IST) and will take place at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Shakib Al Hasan-led Mohammedan Sporting Club are among the favourites to win the Dhaka Premier League T20 this year. Abu Jayed and Abu Hider Rony would lead MSC’s strong bowling attack. And Mahmudul Hasan and Irfan Sukkur are capable of destroying any bowling unit in DPL.

On the other hand, this is the first game of the season for Partex Sporting Club and they would look to start the prestigious event on a positive note.

Even though PAR was not able to practice much ahead of the encounter, they have some experienced player in their squad like Nihaduzzaman and Rabiul Islam, who can single-handedly win the match for them on their day.

Ahead of the Dhaka Premier League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Partex Sporting Club; here is everything you need to know:

MSC vs PAR Telecast

The live telecast of the MSC vs PAR match is available on DSports in India

MSC vs PAR Live Streaming

The match between MSC vs PAR can be live-streamed on the YuppTV app.

MSC vs PAR Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 3 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The game will start at 05:30 pm (IST).

MSC vs PAR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: S Al Hasan.

Vice-captain: M Parvez Hossain

MSC vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: M Parvez Hossain

Batsmen: M Hossain Jr, S Rahman and S Alam

All-Rounders: S Al Hasan, S Hom, N Hossain and Nihaduzzaman

Bowlers: A Hider, A Jayed and Y Arafat.

MSC vs PAR probable playing XI:

Mohammedan Sporting Club predicted playing XI: Avishek Mitra, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamsur Rahman, Shakib al Hasan, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Shuvagata Hom, Abu Hider, Yeasin Arafat, Abu Jayed and Asif Hasan

Partex Sporting Club predicted playing XI: Sayem Alam, Mehrab Hossain, Tasamul Haque, Shafiul Hayet, Dhiman Ghosh, Moin Khan, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chouhan, Jaynul Islam, Nihaduzzaman and Imran Ali

