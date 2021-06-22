MSC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 match, June 23, 08:30 AM IST

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Dream11, MSC vs SJDC Dream11 Latest Update, MSC vs SJDC Dream11 Win, MSC vs SJDC Dream11 App, MSC vs SJDC Dream11 2021, MSC vs SJDC Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, MSC vs SJDC Dream11 Live Streaming

MSC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club:

Mohammedan Sporting Club will square off against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Super League stage match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 23, Wednesday, at 08:30 AM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Mohammedan Sporting Club have failed to get off the mark in the Super League stage of DPL 2021. The franchise lost both their Super League games to Abahani Limited and Prime Bank Cricket Club. They are languishing as the wooden-spooners in the Super League standings with just 13 points under their belt.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club had an ideal start to their campaign in the Super League as they won their first encounter against Prime Bank CC by 7 wickets. However, the team failed to keep the winning momentum going and lost their next match to Prime Doleshwar SC by six wickets. They are now sitting at the second last position on the Super League points table with 15 points.

Ahead of the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club; here is everything you need to know:

MSC vs SJDC Telecast

The Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

MSC vs SJDC Live Streaming

The match between MSC vs SJDC is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

MSC vs SJDC Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 23 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 08:30 AM IST.

MSC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohammad Parvez Hossain

Vice-Captain- Anamul Haque Enam

Suggested Playing XI for MSC vs SJDC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nurul Hasan, Irfan Sukkur

Batsmen: Mohammad Ashraful, Shykat Ali, Mohammad Parvez Hossain

All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Anamul Haque Enam

Bowlers: Sohrawordi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain, Ruyel Miah

MSC vs SJDC Probable XIs:

Mohammedan Sporting Club: Abdul Mazid, Mahmudul Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Nadif Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom (c), Abu Hider, Ruyel Miah, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Ziaur Rahman, Tanbir Hayder, Shykat Ali, Elias Sunny, Anamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Sakil, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain

