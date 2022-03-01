MSF vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 match, March 1, 5:30 pm IST

MSF vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between MSC Frankfurt and Alby Zalmi: In the third match of the European Cricket League T10 2022, MSC Frankfurt will have a go at Alby Zalmi. Just like all the other matches of the tournament, MSF vs ALZ fixture will also be played at the Cartama Oval.

MSC Frankfurt performed brilliantly with the ball as they outclassed VOC Rotterdam in their first match by eight wickets. Qader Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets to restrict Rotterdam at 80 runs in their 10 overs. Scoring 81 wasn’t a big deal for MSC in the second innings and they easily chased the target with 11 balls to spare.

As far as Alby Zalmi are concerned, they defeated Calpe Giants in their most recent game by six runs. The team posted 109 runs on the scoreboard owing to sensible batting by the middle-order. In the second innings, the bowlers shine as they restricted Calpe at 103 runs.

Ahead of the match between MSC Frankfurt and Alby Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

MSF vs ALZ Telecast

MSC Frankfurt vs Alby Zalmi game will not be telecast in India.

MSF vs ALZ Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MSF vs ALZ Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval at 5:30 pm IST on March 1, Tuesday.

MSF vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tajammal Hussain

Vice-Captain - Zabiullah Arjubi

Suggested Playing XI for MSF vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amin Khan

Batters: Sekandar Khan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Shahed Ali, Tajammal Hussain

All-rounders: Daud Muhammad, Aman Khan Zahid

Bowlers: Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Tasaduq Hussain

MSF vs ALZ Probable XIs:

MSC Frankfurt: Amin Khan, Sekandar Khan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Atiq Awan, Adel Khan, Shahid Afridi Jr, Jawad Azizi, Waheed Ahmed-I, Paramveer Singh, Daud Muhammad, Qader Khan

Alby Zalmi: Aman Khan Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia, Samiallah Khalil, Zia Alozai, Shahed Ali, Tajammal Hussain, Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan, Tasaduq Hussain, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary

