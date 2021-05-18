MSF vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS - T10 Krefeld 2021, May 18, 4:30 PM IST Tuesday

MSF vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between MSC Frankfurt and Aachen Rising Stars: In the seventh and eighth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld, MSC Frankfurt will be up against Aachen Rising Stars at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST respectively. Both the fixtures will be hosted at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld on May 18, Tuesday.

MSC Frankfurt had a dream start to their campaign in the T10 Extravaganza as they won both their matches on Day 1 of the league. They won their opening game against Bayer Uerdingen Boosters by 10 wickets and again defeated the same opponents in the reverse fixture by 79 runs.

Aachen Rising Stars, on the other hand, are yet to play their first match in the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021. Though the team featured in a local T20 tournament last year, they will be making their debut in the ECS League with the match against MSC Frankfurt.

Ahead of the match between MSC Frankfurt and Aachen Rising Stars; here is everything you need to know:

MSF vs ARS Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not being telecast in India

MSF vs ARS Live Streaming

The match between MSF vs ARS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MSF vs ARS Match Details

In the seventh match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021, MSC Frankfurt will be up against Aachen Rising Stars at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 04:30 pm IST on May 18, Tuesday. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

MSF vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Adel Khan

Vice-Captain- Sagar Kataria

Suggested Playing XI for MSF vs ARS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Habib Rahman, Sagar Kataria

Batsmen: Adel Khan, Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Qutub Schebeckkhel

All-rounders: Qader Khan, Asif Rauf

Bowlers: Javed Khan, Waseem Khan, Nafees Buttar

MSF vs ARS Probable XIs

MSC Frankfurt: Hamza Sayed Ameer, Habib Rahman, Sader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Sekandar Khan, Nafee Buttar, Shahid Afridi, Waseem Khan, Adel Khan, Waheed Ahmed, Qutub Schebeckkhel

Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy, Sagar Kataria, Mubashar Inayat, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Faheem Jan, Puneet Atal, Asif Rauf, Javed Khan

