MSF vs BUW Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 - Krefeld 2021, May 28, 12:30 pm IST Friday

MSF vs BUW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between MSC Frankfurt and Bayer Uerdingen Wolves: The2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld has now entered its second stage as MSC Frankfurt will lock horns against Bayer Uerdingen Wolves in the first quarter-final. The match is scheduled at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on May 28, Friday at 12:30 pm IST.

MSC Frankfurt will be the favorites to win the contest against Bayer Uerdingen Wolves. MSC Frankfurt ended their league stage at the top of the points table of Group A after winning seven out of eight league matches.

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves, on the other hand, didn’t experience an ideal outing as they were placed at the second-last position of the points table of Group B after winning just three out of their eight fixtures.

Ahead of the match between MSC Frankfurt and Bayer Uerdingen Wolves; here is everything you need to know:

MSF vs BUW Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not being telecast in India

MSF vs BUW Live Streaming

The match between MSF vs BUW is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MSF vs BUW Match Details

The first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will be played between MSC Frankfurt and Bayer Uerdingen Wolves at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 12:30 pm IST on May 28, Friday.

MSF vs BUW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Taha Hassan

Vice-Captain: Sekandar Khan

Suggested Playing XI for MSF vs BUW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Humayun Butt, Habib Rahman

Batsmen: Sekandar Khan, Waqas Fatmi, Shamil Niyas

All-rounders: Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Taha Hassan

Bowlers: Shahid Afridi, Raj Bhushan, Hammad Ashraf

MSF vs BUW Probable XIs

MSC Frankfurt: Adel Khan, Sekandar Khan (c), Shahid Afridi, Daud Muhammad, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Qader Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Nafees Buttar, Wasil Noori, Habib Rahman (wk), Waseem Khan

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves: Waqas Fatmi (c), Shamil Niyas, Humayun Butt (wk), Muhammad Asif, Taha Hassan, Hammad Ashraf, Nasib Khushdel, Hadi Raza, Abdul Haseeb, Omar Sardar, Raj Bhushan

