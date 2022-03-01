MSF VS CAG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 match, March 01, 01:30 pm IST

MSF VS CAG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between MSC Frankfurt and Calpe Giants: MSC Frankfurt will square off against Calpe Giants in the sixth Group D match of the European Cricket League T10 2022. The match will be played at the Cartama Oval at 01:30 pm IST on March 01, Tuesday. MSC Frankfurt and Calpe Giants made contrasting starts to the T10 Championship.

MSC Frankfurt were up against V.O.C Rotterdam in their opening match of the competition. The franchise looked in excellent form with the ball as they restricted Rotterdam at a low score of 80 runs in their ten overs. Chasing the total, Frankfurt won the game within 8.1 overs.

On the other hand, Calpe Giants looked out of place in their first game. Playing against Alby Zalmi, the team failed to chase 109 runs and ended up losing by six runs. For Giants to make a comeback, the batters need to score runs quickly.

Ahead of the match between MSC Frankfurt and Calpe Giants; here is everything you need to know:

MSF VS CAG Telecast

MSC Frankfurt vs Calpe Giants game will not be telecast in India

MSF VS CAG Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MSF VS CAG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval at 01:30 pm IST on March 01, Tuesday.

MSF VS CAG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Zabiullah Arjubi

Vice-Captain - Shahid Afridi

Suggested Playing XI for MSF VS CAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Avinash Pai, Amin Khan

Batters: Sekandar Khan , Zabiullah Arjubi, Louis Bruce

All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Shahid Afridi, Maanav Nayak

Bowlers: Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi, Samarth Bodha

MSF VS CAG Probable XIs:

MSC Frankfurt: Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi, Daud Muhammad, Sekandar Khan, Shahid Afridi, Amin Khan, Atiq Awan, Paramveer Singh, Waled Khan(wk), Zabihullah Arjubi, Waheed Ahmed

Calpe Giants: Samarth Bodha, Kenroy Nestor, Richard Cunningham, Maanav Nayak, Marc Gouws, Zachary Simpson, Iain Latin, Andrew James(wk), Louis Bruce, Lee Sims, Avinash Pai

