MSF vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players: Fantasy XI Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable 11s for ECS T10 - Krefeld 2021 2nd Semi-final Match, May 29, 2:30 PM IST

MSF vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between MSC Frankfurt and Koln CC: The second semi-final of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld is gearing up for a blistering affair as MSC Frankfurt will lock horns against Koln CC. The highly-anticipated fixture will be played at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on May 29, Saturday at 2:30 pm IST.

MSC Frankfurt will be the favorites to win the contest against Koln CC. MSC Frankfurt ended their league stage at the top of the points table for Group A after winning seven out of eight league matches. The same was followed by the Frankfurt, scripting a comfortable victory against Bayer Uerdingen Wolves by six wickets in the quarter-final.

Koln CC, on the other hand, are entering the semi-final after defeating the VfB Gelsenkirchen by 12 runs. They experienced a decent outing in the league stage as they finished at the second position on the points table of Group B after winning five matches out of eight played.

Ahead of the match between MSC Frankfurt and Koln CC; here is everything you need to know:

MSF vs KCC Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not being telecast in India.

MSF vs KCC Live Streaming

The match between MSF vs KCC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MSF vs KCC Match Details

The second semi-final of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will be played between MSC Frankfurt and Koln CC at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 02:30 pm IST on May 29, Saturday.

MSF vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Qutub Schebeckkhel

Vice-Captain: Dhruv Patel

Suggested Playing XI for MSF vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Habib Rahman

Batsmen: Sekandar Khan, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Irfan Ahmed

All-rounders: Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Dhruv Patel, Tejas Morbagal

Bowlers: Shahid Afridi, Sandheep Ravishankar, Asmdin Zadran

MSF vs KCC Probable XIs

MSC Frankfurt: Adel Khan, Sekandar Khan (c), Shahid Afridi, Daud Muhammad, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Qader Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Nafees Buttar, Wasil Noori, Habib Rahman (wk), Waseem Khan

Koln CC: Satya Srinivas (wk), Irfan Ahmed, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Patel (c), Asmdin Zadran, Sandheep Ravishankar, Lokesh Kamti, Ameya Deshpande, Prateek Dabholkar, Appu Murali, Grinesh Sanghavi

